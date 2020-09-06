World FZO Conference to discuss free zone business models beyond the pandemic horizon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The World Free Zones Organization, World FZO, is building on the unprecedented online success of its sixth Annual International Conference, AICE, last April by staging a unique online tentpole event from 15th to 17th September, 2020, titled "New World Model – the Future of Industry", NWM.

Free zones are set to play a strategic part in the post-pandemic recovery as distinctive instruments in global trade. This role will only grow as the world adjusts to new business dynamics and shorter supply chains. The NWM will host C-suite executives, global decision-makers, and acclaimed industry experts across discussion panels, live webinars, networking vectors, and a virtual exhibition space. Together, they will explore new business models free zone stakeholders can deploy to survive and thrive in the new post-pandemic environment.

Dr. Mohamed Alzarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, stated, "While many similar webinars and online discussions are already taking place, the NWM is the only interactive event focused on free zone stakeholders and their role in the global recovering economy."

The NWM will feature 10 curated industry panels focused on key sectors most affected by the pandemic crisis, including aviation, automotive, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing. These panels will examine in detail the major lessons drawn from the crisis, the different solutions available to free zone stakeholders going forward, and the broad strategies most likely to succeed in the post-pandemic landscape of each sector.

A series of live webinars will complement these panels with audience interaction around topics focused on operational essentials, efficient finance, clean trade, digital infrastructure, and customs border management. Networking tools will allow registered attendees to meet and connect with each other, while a dedicated virtual exhibition space will enable companies to showcase their credentials to visitors.

Dr. Alzarooni defined the NWM as "the perfect balance of curated expert interviews, live webinar interactions, and virtual interactive space. This holistic digital experience will deliver significant actionable knowledge to steer free zone operators, authorities, and companies through this crisis and into a different, more sustainable business model."

The UAE, where the World FZO has been headquartered since 2014, has led the way in their management of the pandemic spread with clear guidelines and solid resources management.

"This digital event experience is our contribution to the world’s economic recovery so that as many private and public sector entities can benefit from the expertise of leaders in their field as they work to build new operational dynamics into their business affairs and new resilience into their business models," Dr. Alzarooni stated.