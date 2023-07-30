World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 in Bari

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) The World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO) signed an agreement with the Adriatica Special Economic Zone, appointing Bari as the host city for the 10th edition of the Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), taking place from 19th-21st June, 2024.

The conference will run alongside the G7 Summit, which is also scheduled to take place in Puglia during the same period.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organisation, the Extraordinary Government Commissioner of the Adriatica Special Economic Zone, Manlio Guadagnuolo; Italy's Deputy Minister of Justice, Sen. Francesco Paolo Sisto, and the Italian Under-Secretary of State for Health, Marcello Gemmato.

AICE is renowned as one of the world's most prestigious events in economic development and free zone operations. Bringing together key stakeholders, global experts, and industry leaders, AICE serves as an ideal platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of innovative ideas that seek to drive economic growth and development in international trade.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organisation, said, “AICE 2024 will mark a milestone in economic development and free zones. We are delighted to collaborate with the Adriatica Special Economic Zone and the Italian Government in shaping the future of global trade and economic growth.”

“AICE represents an exceptional opportunity for Italy, as it unites eight Special Economic Zones in Southern Italy under one zone and extends its impact to the entire South, potentially transforming the region into an extraordinary engine of economic growth, attracting foreign investments.

World FZO is here to support this new course.”

“At the World FZO, our commitment lies in shaping the future of Zones and creating value through public policies that uphold the system's values. AICE has consolidated its position as an ideal platform for leaders of Special Economic Zones and Free Zones to convene annually, exchange ideas, collaborate, and attract investments," Dr. Al Zarooni concluded.

The event will explore various topics shaping the future of global Free Zones, including advancements in artificial intelligence, ICT, and digital transformation; embracing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives within the framework of the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones (GASEZ); exploring opportunities in the blue economy and infrastructure asset management. This is in addition to promoting SEZs as specialised areas for production chains, enabling investments in diverse sectors such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

The Italian Government's support for the candidacy of the Adriatica Special Economic Zone led to its victory in the international competition held in Dubai on 3rd May, 2023, securing Italy's role as the host of this prestigious global event.

AICE 2024 represents a unique and unmissable opportunity for Italy to showcase the Southern Italy Special Economic Zone, attracting investments from significant international players and contributing to the region's economic growth.

