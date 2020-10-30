World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) The World Golf Awards, one of the industry’s most prominent and revered accolades, has awarded Golf Saudi with a Vision Award, during their COVID-modified annual ceremony in Dubai.

This came as the World Golf Awards announced the winners of its 2020 programme this evening where the Golf Saudi was acknowledged for its pivotal role in transforming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a world-class golf tourism destination.

Winners include Georgia’s legendary Augusta National Golf Club, crowned ‘World's Best Golf Course’. Ryder Cup winning captain José María Olazábal was named ‘Golf Course Designer of the Year’, following in the steps of previous winners Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Sir Nick Faldo. Golfing icon and ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam was the recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

The beauty of Australia’s golf courses, which range from coastal links to wild greens, was acknowledged with the title of ‘World's Best Golf Destination’. On the opposite side of the globe, England’s The Belfry, also emerged as one of the big winners with the accolade for ‘World's Best Golf Hotel’.

In the newcomer categories, Vietnam’s Hoiana Shores Golf Club – home to a spectacular new 18-hole links seaside course – was voted ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’.

Meanwhile ‘World’s Best New Golf Development’ went to Navarino Hills, Costa Navarino, Greece.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by professionals working in the golf industry and by the public (golf tourism consumers).

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: "Our winners represent the very best of the global golf tourism and hospitality sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges."

The World Golf Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public. This shows that the appetite for golf tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.

Other winners included Ireland (‘Europe’s Best Golf Destination); The Carriage House at Adare Manor, Ireland (‘World’s Best Golf Clubhouse’); Park Hyatt Dubai (‘Middle East’s Best Golf Hotel); Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (‘Middle East’s Best Golf Course’); Callaway (‘World’s Best Golf Club Brand); and Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (‘World’s Best Eco Friendly Golf Facility’).