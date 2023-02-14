UrduPoint.com

World Government Summit A Global Platform For Leaders: Ugandan Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda, said that the World Government Summit is a global platform for leaders to discuss the main challenges facing the world, most notably the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global recovery and the return to normalcy.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of her participation in the World Government Summit, as well as her participation in the Women in Government Forum, Alupo lauded inspiring female leaders from various countries present at the event, noting the importance of women’s participation in decision-making processes.

She then called on the international community to adopt the UAE’s initiatives, especially those related to protecting the environment and promoting the culture of sustainability, highlighting her confidence in the UAE’s government and its hosting of COP28.

Related Topics

World UAE Uganda Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

6 minutes ago
 China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measure ..

China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measures, Exerting Pressure on Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS d ..

IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS data, GIS Mapping

1 minute ago
 Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

1 minute ago
 The Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition chal ..

The Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

1 minute ago
 DC Ziarat urges people to take part in census

DC Ziarat urges people to take part in census

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.