World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda, said that the World Government Summit is a global platform for leaders to discuss the main challenges facing the world, most notably the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global recovery and the return to normalcy.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of her participation in the World Government Summit, as well as her participation in the Women in Government Forum, Alupo lauded inspiring female leaders from various countries present at the event, noting the importance of women’s participation in decision-making processes.

She then called on the international community to adopt the UAE’s initiatives, especially those related to protecting the environment and promoting the culture of sustainability, highlighting her confidence in the UAE’s government and its hosting of COP28.

