World Government Summit Dialogues to explore the future of key sectors post pandemic: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "the world is passing through a critical and crucial stage that has not been seen before which requires an increase in global cooperation, and collective decision making to strengthen government agility against future challenges."

His Highness also added that the UAE is keen on promoting open dialogue based on cooperation and partnership to design future directions and trends, that will affect human lives and that will reflect societies hopes and dreams.

This came as His Highness launches the World Government Summit Dialogues, a virtual event that will take place on March 9th to March 10th and organized by the World Government Summit, which will host thought leaders, thinkers, experts, and specialists from around the world.

His Highness also added "the future of human life is the fundamental pillar in our plans; we must review the challenges we faced, and think of innovative solutions to create resilient societies and agile governments. The world is facing historical challenges that require us to rethink and redevelop economic and social systems that will better serve people. And the comprehensive dialogue is the basis of humanity’s success in designing a promising future"

He also emphasised that the World Government Summit is the ideal platform for world leaders, policy makers, and experts to come together and have such discussions, and it is a platform for governments to collaborate and innovate together. His Highness also mentioned that the UAE is keen and ready to participate actively in any international effort that will contribute to the betterment of humanity.

The world Government Summit Dialogues will bring together thought leaders, experts, and specialists to have an open conversation about the challenges we faced, and discuss key trends that will come about in the year ahead; the year 2021. The Dialogues will include keynote speeches and panel discussions virtually with speakers from around the world.

The first day of the event will focus on a range of topics such as the future of Africa post pandemic, decentralising finance in order to build an integrated economy, digital currencies in 2021, the future of Asia, reimagining the next decade, better decision making in times of crisis, innovation in bridging peace. While the second day will focus on global efforts towards vaccine development and distribution, global digital infrastructure, the use of data to foresight the future, redesigning entrepreneurship, challenges and opportunities of renewable energy, biomimicry for the future of humanity, and the race towards space and what it holds for humanity’s future.

The World Government Summit, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2013, is a global platform that brings together an elite group of world leaders, ministers, senior officials and decision-makers to share experiences and ideas that contribute to the development of future governments, and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges.

