World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The World Government Summit Organisation has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the EDGE, the region’s leading advanced technology group, as part of its continuous efforts to enhance cooperation and expand the circle of partnerships aimed at exchanging knowledge and innovative ideas that support governmental efforts to foresee the future.

The agreement was signed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, and Faisal Al Bannai, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of EDGE Group.

Al Olama stressed that strengthening partnerships, exchanging ideas, and expanding horizons of cooperation with various institutions in the public and private sectors, is key to enable the next generation of governments and societies.

"The agreement signed by the World Government Summit and EDGE Group will contribute to strengthening efforts to build a system of new opportunities in vital fields, ensuring the advancement of scientific research, and creating innovative solutions to global challenges in collaboration with the private sector," he said.

From his side, Al Bannai said, "The signing of this partnership with the World Government Summit is both timely and complements the strategic direction of the EDGE Group. Only through a joining of minds, through greater knowledge sharing, and a more balanced understanding of the real challenges facing us all, as societies and individuals, will we be able to facilitate tangible change."

"EDGE Group will use the partnership to explore valuable new opportunities to leverage our position as a regional pioneer in the advanced technology sector and for engagement with those in the sphere of influence as we continue to research new ways of creating a more long-lasting and positive impact on global security. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision of greater investment in the technologies of the future, we are striving to create an environment for innovation, safety, and superior manufacturing to help achieve this ultimate goal," he added.

The partnership with EDGE Group focuses on sharing best practices and global cooperation in the advanced technology industry, hosting dialogues, launching initiatives and events that contribute to exchanging knowledge, and employing new opportunities to chart a better future.