World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set tone for unprecedented social transformation: Reem Al Hashemy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said that with the eighth annual World Government Summit, WGS, set to take place during Expo 2020 Dubai next year, everyone will witness the largest gathering of senior policy-makers and political thought leaders.

They will all meet under one roof to drive an agenda for enacting real change for the global citizen, Al Hashemy said during the opening session of the inaugural Frontiers Series 2020, organised by the WGS.

The session, titled "2020: The Year of Expo," explored Al Hashemy's ambitions and expectations for the rollercoaster year ahead with two of the region’s biggest ever events colliding and combining to kick-start a process of enacting real social change from Dubai, which will fortify its reputation as the world’s crossroads when the dust of the Expo 2020 has settled.

During her discussion, held on the centre stage at AREA 2071, an initiative by the Dubai Future Foundation, Al Hashemy expressed her gratitude to the future-forward leadership of the UAE. Together, they have built a nation that welcomes and embraces people from all around the world to communicate, interact and exchange ideas to build a better future, she said.

Because of the visionary leadership at its helm, the UAE has become a land of dialogues, she said.

Al Hashemy also touched on the significance of the "connecting minds, creating the future" philosophy underpinning Expo 2020 Dubai and how it is driving the ambitions of the emirate’s leading initiatives.

"It is more than a slogan to be used for us to show off at Expo 2020 Dubai; it is the approach that the whole world is following, where governments meet, talk and communicate here in Dubai," she said, adding, "That approach is also on display at the Frontiers Series 2020. Here, we aim to explore important concerns and topics that will shape the future through meaningful and constructive interaction between experts and decision-makers."

It was announced earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that the 2020 iteration of the WGS will be held during Expo 2020 Dubai next year, to form the WGS -Expo 2020, making it one of the most important in the event’s illustrious eight-year history.