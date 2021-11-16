World Government Summit hosts its 8th Edition from 29th to 30th March 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit Organisation will host its 8th Edition from 29th to 30th March, 2022.

The Eighth Edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) will represent an exceptional edition alongside the closing of the "Expo 2020 Dubai"; will be held under the theme "Shaping the Next Generation of Governments".

The summit will continue its role in shaping future governments, promoting global dialogues, and international partnerships. It also touches upon the importance to rearrange priorities for the upcoming years and develop visions that will shape the future of governments, and accelerate the adaptation to global change.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Government Summit, said: "The World Government Summit will be held in tandem with the closing of the "Expo 2020 Dubai", the largest event of its kind that brings the world together, with an exceptional edition that would include 50 strategic sessions on various topics. The UAE will stand side by side with other government leaders, thought leaders and experts, with the aim of creating a better future for humanity."

He added: "The WGS was launched in 2013, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to be the largest and most comprehensive platform that will envision tomorrow's governments and create a better future for humanity 7 distinguished editions of the Summit established strong international partnerships and set the future as its goal."

The Eighth Edition of the WGS, under the theme "Shaping the Next Generation of Governments", will cover eight main themes, focusing on designing a better future for humanity, while the agenda will add emphasis on anticipating challenges, foresight, and finding effective solutions. The Summit will focus on eight key themes including "Policies that Drive Progress and Government Development," which will focus on the importance of enabling governments to develop policies that drive government development and accelerate government service innovation. The "Designing the Future of Healthcare Systems" theme will highlight the importance of analysing the challenges of current health care systems, redesigning health care systems, enhancing wellbeing, collaborations with all stakeholders to provide holistic healthcare, and focusing on the mental health of the community.

The "Actioning Sustainability for Positive Impact" theme will emphasize the importance of adopting comprehensive and sustainable strategies that guarantee the necessary resources for countries, governments and societies. It will also highlight the need for innovative solutions to ensure goals to combat climate change are actioned. As for the "Accelerating the Global Economic Recovery" it will highlight the importance of creating new economic policies and plans that accelerate recovery. The theme on "Enabling the Future of Education and Work" will address the importance of creating agility in workforce and education. "Building Cities of the Future" theme will focus on the vital need for building the adequate and resilient infrastructures for sustainable cities.

In addition, "Empowering Societal Resilience" theme will address the need for building empowered communities to adapt to the rapid changes in the upcoming years, while addressing the empowerment of youth and women. Lastly, "Exploring the Frontiers" theme will shed light on forecasting opportunities and future trends.

The Eighth Edition of the summit will witness the announcement of the winners of the Best Minister Award, which sheds light on the most prominent experiences of ministers around the world. The award will honor leaders who have made distinguished achievements in serving humanity, and making positive economic and social impacts.

Since launching its first edition in 2013 until 2019, the WGS hosted more than 1,000 sessions and workshops. The seven editions witnessed participation of 25,000 members from around the world, and nearly 1,000 global speakers primarily, presidents, government leaders, ministers, officials, decision-makers, experts, scientists, as well as executives from the public and private sectors.

The editions also witnessed signing of about 100 agreements between governments, institutions and private entities participating from around the world. In addition to the participation of more than 40 international and regional organisations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, the World Economic Forum, and the World Trade Organisation, International Renewable Energy Agency, and many others.

These partnerships contributed through the WGS platform to organise about 100 events in cooperation with international organisations, launching many global initiatives namely, the Digital Health Forum in cooperation with the World Health Organisation, the Government Capacity Building Programme in cooperation with the World Bank in 2019, and the launch of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals in 2018.

The summit also launched more than 100 reports in cooperation with major institutions, consulting agencies, and global research centers with the aim of introducing world governments to the latest trends, future transformations, future foresight of various vital sectors, and identifying the most important priorities and strategies to design a better future for humanity.

The WGS organised 16 specialised forums hosting elite global experts to discuss the future of strategic sectors such as the governance of artificial intelligence, the future of government services, climate change, advanced skills, the future of work and jobs, health and youth, sustainable development, and other topics of interest to world governments.

The World Government Summit is a leading global platform that brings together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers, ideas pioneers and specialists in financial, economic and social affairs from different countries, in order to exchange experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to shaping the future of governments. It also hosts a variety of workshops, sessions, and initiatives to highlight the latest trends and best practices in government leadership, and to provide innovative solutions to anticipate global challenges.