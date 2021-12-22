World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dialogue

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The World Government Summit (WGS) hosted the third annual CEO Dialogue under the theme "MENA’s future challenges and opportunities: Global and regional trends that will reshape the economic and geopolitical scene" in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s empowerME Initiative and Majid Al Futtaim.

The CEO Dialogue brought leadership from top regional and international companies in a middle East-focused but globally relevant conversation about business challenges and opportunities. They discussed economic and social changes in the region over the past few years, development and opportunities for global growth.

The dialogue created a platform for executives to shape solutions to promote regional economic prosperity. The discussions further highlighted crucial priorities for governments and the cooperation needed with international organisations and the private sector to promote a sustainable economy.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, emphasised the government’s keenness on promoting global partnerships to introduce new development opportunities for countries worldwide.

Al Olama added that the WGS embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in supporting and enhancing global efforts and empowering governments to build a sustainable economy and solidify the establishment of responsible societal institutions to promote development for the greater good.

He further said, "Building a system of new opportunities in vital areas related to life and creating solutions supported by artificial intelligence requires strengthening a proactive approach based on scientific foresight for the future thus enabling countries to approach potential scenarios while enhancing their ability for a quick adaptation.

The World Government Summit supports governments’ efforts to shape policies, initiatives and projects of the future building; on opportunities and overcoming challenges."

Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council President and CEO, said, "The CEO Dialogue is particularly important because the conversation in Washington about the Middle East is understandably dominated by the urgent security and energy issues of the day rather than the steady but often underreported economic changes, we are seeing in many parts of the region that are enabling new business opportunities for entrepreneurs, women, and the private sector as a whole."

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, said, "There is no doubt that the pandemic has had a profound effect on the world in which we live and impacted the ways we operate our businesses. When considering lessons learnt from the last eighteen months, what stands out is the pace at which we have been able to transform to meet new challenges. This accelerated pace of transformation presents an opportunity for us to re-imagine ways of working together, of employing new technologies, and utilising data and information to keep pace with changing demands."

The discussions highlighted opportunities the region can take advantage of in vital sectors and ways to increase investments, enhance innovation, and create a system for entrepreneurship to ensure rapid economic recovery.

Furthermore, the dialogue addressed the importance of enhancing government plans for digital transformation by developing a flexible and sustainable technological infrastructure that drives growth in the region and the world. Finally, it debated the importance of global and regional partnerships to face future global challenges.