UrduPoint.com

World Government Summit Is Key To Shaping Future, Policymakers, Business Community And Civil Society: GCC Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 03:00 AM

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business community and civil society: GCC Secretary General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM/SPA) – Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the 2023 World Government Summit (WGS) is globally important to encouraging future makers, policymakers, business community and civil society.
He was speaking at the opening of the 2023 WGS today in Dubai.

The meeting, which is being held from February 12 to 15, 2023, sees the participation of senior government officials, experts, leaders of the government and private sectors, and various other stakeholders.
Al-Budaiwi praised the UAE for hosting the WGS, including the great efforts exerted to prepare for this high-level global summit in which more than 150 countries take part.

The meeting is bound to contribute significantly to innovating government services and achieving a safer, more flexible, inclusive and sustainable future.

It aims to come with solutions to achieve gradual development and improve of livelihood of people around the world.

Its message is that policymakers, the business community and civil society are crucial to shaping the future of countries. WGS is a global knowledge platform for presenting distinguished government experiences.
Al-Budaiwi underlined the importance of the conference in building, consolidating and reaching regional and international partnerships aimed at facing key global challenges by presenting ideas for managing the future for governments.

He praised the UAE for hosting international events of such calibre, proof of the ability of the UAE government and people to bring about change in various fields.

Related Topics

World Business Civil Society UAE Dubai February From Government

Recent Stories

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

45 minutes ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

45 minutes ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

1 hour ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

3 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.