World Government Summit launches exceptional edition for 'Best Minister Award'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit has launched an exceptional edition of the Best Minister Award in the world, to honour leading figures who have made distinguished achievements serving humanity in facing the difficult global challenges caused by the corona virus pandemic.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, highlights that "the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to organise this exceptional edition is a reflection of H.H.'s vision and belief in the importance of honoring outstanding achievements and innovative practices, and highlighting those with exceptional ideas and their efforts to serve humanity. And that His Highness aims to deliver an inspiring message to the world that human beings are the pillar of civilisation and the focus of creating the future."

He said, "The Corona pandemic has imposed unprecedented challenges on all governments around the world, forcing them to reshuffle their priorities, plans, and methods of work, and to take quick and timely decisions to keep pace with the changes and mitigate the risks and consequences of this global pandemic. After more than a year has passed since the pandemic, governments cannot continue working in traditional ways. They will need to focus on enhancing their readiness for future challenges by adopting the innovative concepts, and be proactive in all fields of work."

Al Gergawi added that the World Government Summit represents the ideal platform for designing new trends in the work of governments, enhancing joint international cooperation to adopt methodologies that meet the aspirations of societies, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge, and benefiting from successful experiences around the world, celebrating and disseminating them, in a way that contributes to developing future visions that accelerate the progress and development of humanity.

The evaluation criteria for the nomination for the Best Minister Award will have the foundation derived from a positive economic and social impacts, achievements and measurable results the nominee has achieved during his/her tenure, the level of innovation, creativity and leadership in the initiatives and programs launched by the nominee.

In line with its commitment to keeping the award impartial and giving it absolute credibility, the World Government Summit excluded UAE ministers from nominations.

The evaluating committee will include a selection of experts from international organisations, academia and the private sector, with efforts led by the World Government Summits Knowledge Partner, Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Rami Nazer, Global Advisory Government and Public Services Leader at PwC, said, "In these unprecedented times, governments that have set a clear agenda to navigate this crisis are better prepared to anticipate, respond, manage and recover from this and future crises. the World Government Summit provides a unique global platform for government and non-government leaders to openly engage and explore our common and very much interdependent future."

"PwC’s continued and ongoing commitment as a Knowledge Partner to the World Government Summit is born of the profound impact that this global dialogue has in exchanging global experiences and consequently, improving the quality of life for citizens worldwide," he added.

The Best Minister Award, which was launched at the fourth edition of the World Government Summit in 2016, has been awarded to four ministers from three continents in its previous chapters, where Greg Hunt, Minister of Environment, Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment of Australia, won the first edition of the award for his distinctive efforts in reducing carbon emissions in Australia through a set of innovative initiatives and programs.

Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, won in the Awards second edition for her pivotal role in tackling the spread of the "Ebola" disease, through a national strategy to protect Senegalese society from its devastating effects, and an awareness program to confront the disease and to introduce its causes, mechanisms of spread and ways to prevent it to communities in the country.

In its third round in 2018, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the award after the success in reducing poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap at the individual level, stimulating self-employment and emerging projects and increasing job opportunities, to empower the poor and help them achieve additional income, which led to the reduction of the country's debts by half, and the value of foreign cash reserves in Indonesia to $ 50 billion.

As for the fourth edition of the award, which was organised in 2019, it was awarded to Fayrouzuddin Fayrouz, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, in recognition of his success by supervising the drive to vaccinate 9.5 million children against polio, and the creation of a health database in Afghanistan, and the launch of Afghanistan’s National Health Strategy 2020, and his efforts in decreased the mortality rate for children under five years of age by 44 percent, and the decrease of maternal mortality rate by 19 percent.