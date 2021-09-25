World Government Summit signs partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) The World Government Summit Organisation signed a partnership agreement with Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), as part of its efforts to expand partnerships aimed at promoting scientific research, and the exchange of knowledge, best practices and success stories in the fields of innovation and advanced technology.

These partnerships support governmental efforts to foresee the future and develop initiatives and ideas that contribute to finding innovative solutions to challenges and building a better future for the next generations.

The agreement was signed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, and Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the ATRC.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and expand partnerships that contribute to supporting research, exchanging experiences and opinions, as well as developing scientific and practical propositions in the innovation field and implementing them on the ground. Well-aligned with global developments and focused on addressing core challenges, the initiatives aim to identify innovative and technological solutions to step up government preparedness for the future and significantly improve performance to enhance the quality of life of their populations.

Omar Al Olama noted that the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to promoting scientific research and adopting developmental ideas that serve to stimulate innovation and create effective solutions to challenges – ultimately, ensuring a positive impact on government work.

He added that fostering greater cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of experiences and development visions with governments and private sector institutions is a core priority of the World Government Summit. The Summit seeks to explore new opportunities and innovative solutions to support governments’ efforts in preparing for the next phase.

This effort requires new ideas that meet aspirations, improve performance and strengthen the future government work model.

He added that signing the partnership agreement comes within the framework of expanding the World Government Summit's partnerships with the government and private sector to promote the exchange of experiences in various fields in a bid to design the best solutions and initiatives to support the shaping of future governments.

Faisal Al Bannai confirmed that through the partnership with the World Government Summit Organisation, the TII seeks to share its expertise in the field of technology and innovation vis-as-vis the scientific research and advanced technology workstreams across the Institute's areas of specialisation, including quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems.

Al Bannai added, "As we have all witnessed over the past 18 months, focusing on digital infrastructure and mindset is the clear path forward. And in line with the directives of our wise leadership, the ATRC and TII seek to promote the advanced technology agenda, and work on building and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in this important field. Following the successful completion of our first year of operations, we look forward to ensuring even greater prosperity and progress in our innovation and exploration path for the next phase of growth."

The cooperation with TII focuses on exchanging best-in-class studies, research and applications in the fields of science and advanced technology, such as quantum computing, autonomous robotics and digital security. In addition, the two entities will launch joint research and development initiatives and events focused on empowering future governments, and improving their prospects. Furthermore, the two entities are tasked with holding dialogues on the latest developments in advanced technology, and with exploring new horizons of knowledge, as well as enhancing cooperation with leading international experts in various fields to ensure the future readiness of governments.