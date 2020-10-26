World Government Summit, UN share visions for prosperous future

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, stated that the United Nations has created hope for the future and promoted international cooperation since its inception 75 years ago.

He has also highlighted the importance of spreading positive values among communities, in light of its strong belief that peace is the only way to build a better future and achieve development, he added.

Al Gergawi made the statements during his speech at a high-level global dialogue organised by the World Government Summit, entitled, "75 Minutes for Global Collaboration," which was held in cooperation with the UN and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UN’s establishment.

The 75-minute virtual celebratory event for global collaboration addressed the importance of international cooperation and multilateralism, and the need to strengthen it in order to achieve the goals of universal prosperity. The conversations also touched on the importance of digital collaboration, combating climate change, and creating an abundance of opportunities for a prosperous future.

The event was attended by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, along with ministers from the UAE Government and international officials.

The dialogue reflects the joint vision of the UAE and the UN to promote international cooperation, to foresee the future of governments, improve government work, create opportunities, and innovate the best tools to shape a better future for all humanity.

During the dialogue, Al Gergawi lauded the UN’s efforts to provide food to over 100 million people in 83 countries, vaccinate over 50 percent of children around the world, assist over 83 million refugees, and support 95,000 soldiers during peacekeeping missions in 13 countries.

Al Gergawi said that the health challenges being witnessed by the entire world as a result of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic have imposed drastic changes in all areas of life, which highlighted the importance of strengthening the cooperation and partnerships between world governments, organisations and private sectors, as well as of enhancing the role of the UN and identifying future goals for 2045.

Al Gergawi also highlighted the importance of the global efforts aimed at protecting the environment, which has lost 60 percent of its living creatures, noting that the global economy will lose nearly US$10 trillion over the next thirty years if no solutions are found to environmental issues.

He then presented the key developments in the area of digital transformation, including the fact that nearly one million people log on to the internet daily, as well as the role of global investments in accelerating the adoption of modern technologies in recent months, which has facilitated personal communication and created economic opportunities that will generate some 600 million jobs in the next decade.

"Humanity is going through an important period, and we need to cooperate with public and private authorities around the world to overcome our challenges and draft a comprehensive plan to achieve the aspirations of all peoples. In the UAE, we are proud to partner with the UN to support the global efforts and implement our joint future vision through the World Government Summit, which will help encourage community participation in vital sectors and draft strategies that foresee the future," he said in conclusion.

In his address to the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the UAE commend strong commitment to collection global action, which is needed more than ever today to address ''our shared challenges and seize common opportunities for a better future.'' ''This Summit falls as the world wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated lives, economies and communities everywhere, and is jeopardising our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The United Nations continues to push for a massive rescue package for the world’s most vulnerable people and countries, and for a people’s vaccine that is affordable and available to all,'' said António Guterres.

''We are also pressing for a global cease-fire. When conflict runs riot, the virus runs rampant. I am calling for a stepped-up international push for peace and reconciliation so we can focus on our common enemy: COVID-19. The pandemic is also a wake-up call on climate change. As countries rebuild and reset their economies, we must accelerate the transition to renewable energy and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. I welcome the efforts of the United Arab Emirates on this essential path.'' ''Recovery from COVID-19 is the world’s opportunity to find a better path and to address the inequalities and fragilities laid bare by the pandemic. This is also a moment to strengthen multilateralism and global governance, which are crucial for building a safer, healthier, more sustainable, equitable and peaceful world for all,'' the UN chief added.

He offered a special greeting to the young people who are part of this Summit and interacted with them.

Hamza (Syria): I am so sad that the conflict forced you to flee your home in Syria. I have visited the Za’atari camp in Jordan, and I hope you are safe there and receiving the support you need from United Nations agencies. You have asked what the United Nations is doing to enable young people such as you, who have a physical disability, to reach their potential. In Za’atari camp, we are working to make schools more inclusive and accessible, including play areas, so that children with and without disabilities can learn alongside each other. And we are promoting inclusion around the world.

Shadida (Zanzibar): I share your concern about the impacts of climate change in your community in Zanzibar. The United Nations is pushing for greater climate action across the world. You can help by making your voices heard wherever you can.

Silvana (North Macedonia): I am glad you asked about women’s leadership. We need look no further than the response to the pandemic to see the difference women’s leadership has made. Advancing gender equality and women’s leadership is a matter of fundamental human rights and an imperative for the world’s future well-being.

Carlos (Ecuador): As you say, artificial intelligence and robots are changing our world rapidly and dramatically. The United Nations is working to make sure these new technologies are forces for good, including through a new roadmap for digital cooperation.