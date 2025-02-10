World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum Kicks Off
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum, jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance, the Arab Monetary Fund and the International Monetary Fund, kicked off today in Dubai as part of the World Government Summit's 2025 preliminary day.
The forum brings together Arab finance ministers, economists, and officials from international and regional financial institutions to explore
ways to strengthen public finance resilience amid global economic challenges.
The discussions will focus on designing efficient and equitable fiscal policies to address debt vulnerabilities and future challenges amid tighter financing constraints. Key topics include subsidy reforms, tax administration, and public sector enterprise reforms.
The event includes four panel discussions alongside the Ministerial Roundtable as its closing session.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday4 minutes ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off4 minutes ago
-
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,00049 minutes ago
-
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 202450 minutes ago
-
Bodies of two migrants found on French beach, 230 rescued at sea1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al Marmoom Conservation ..12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup12 hours ago
-
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power generation12 hours ago
-
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience14 hours ago
-
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global Business Capital’ ..14 hours ago
-
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow14 hours ago