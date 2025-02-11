World Governments Summit 2025 Opens With Record Global Participation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 opened on Tuesday in Dubai under the theme "Shaping Future Governments," drawing record international participation.
Running until 14th February, the 12th edition of the summit brings together heads of state and government, international and regional organisations, global institutions, and leading experts to explore key future trends in governance and critical sectors.
The opening day features multiple forums, including the Future of Work Forum, Government Experience Exchange Forum, Government Services Forum, Future of Government Communication Forum, Artificial Intelligence Forum, Future of education Forum, Future of Mobility Forum, and Gender Balance Forum.
