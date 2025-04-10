World Governments Summit announces global partnership with World Laureates Association

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation has announced a strategic partnership with the World Laureates Association (WLA) aimed at fostering bilateral collaboration, enhancing WLA’s engagement in WGS events, and will facilitate the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge in practical innovations and basic sciences.

The partnership further aims to advance knowledge and achieve top-notch sustainable scientific development worldwide.

The launch of the new partnership was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Dr. Roger Kornberg, Chair of the World Laureates Association.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mohamed Yousif Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and Wang Ho, Executive Director and Secretary-General of the Association.

The partnership between WGS and WLA is designed to strengthen dialogue and collaboration between the two entities in various fields, including fostering global discussions on the role of science and technology in shaping the future of societies. It also aims to showcase scientific breakthroughs paving the way for human-centred innovations and support science for achieving comprehensive, sustainable scientific progress.

Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasised that forging strategic partnerships with leading international entities, organisations, and platforms is a cornerstone of the World Governments Summit’s methodology. These collaborative efforts are critical in promoting knowledge exchange and scientific interactions, empowering governments to enhance their future resilience, and enabling talents to deliver groundbreaking innovations that shape a brighter future for societies.

He added that addressing future challenges demands seamless integration between leading institutions, global corporations, international organizations, and prominent thought leaders. This collaboration supports governments and empowers leaders to make decisions based on scientific insights, positively impacting societies and enabling governments to keep pace with rapid transformations across various fields.

In this regard, the WGS serves as a key platform to explore and develop solutions to address global challenges.

Dr. Roger Kornberg highlighted that the partnership between the World Laureates Association (WLA) and the World Governments Summit Organization marks a unique partnership.

He emphasised that this collaboration serves as a pioneering effort, uniting the brightest minds from across the globe to propose innovative solutions to fundamental challenges defining the future of humanity.

Wang Hou emphasised that the WGS serves as an extraordinary global platform that unites world leaders to address the most pressing global challenges. With a focus on advancing sustainable development and shaping future visions, collaboration between the WGS and the WLA unlocks new horizons for profound global impact. Through this partnership, both political and scientific leaders join forces to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

Based in Shanghai, China, the WLA is a global scientific platform that aims to promote innovation and support research through collaboration with prominent scientists, including Nobel and Turing Award winners. It seeks to achieve tangible scientific breakthroughs to enhance sustainability, develop innovative solutions to major scientific challenges, and focus on basic sciences, by fostering innovation, and advocating international collaboration in research and development. It actively supports and empowers young scientists to play a pivotal role in shaping the future.

On the other hand, the World Governments Summit scheduled from 3rd to 5th February 2026, is a global platform that convenes governments, international institutions and organisations, alongside leading futurists and experts, to explore major global trends, shape future pathways, and share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to universal challenges facing humanity across various fields.

The World Governments Summit Organisation is dedicated to building partnerships with governments, institutions, academic entities, and leading platforms to inspire international collaboration aimed at shaping the future.