World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS) will conclude its three-day run in Dubai on Thursday under the theme "Shaping Future Governments," drawing broad regional and international participation.

The final day features keynote speeches by heads of state and government, including a speech by Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; a speech by José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; a dialogue with Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; a keynote speech by Pedro Alliana Rodríguez, Vice President of Paraguay; and a keynote speech by Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines.

The agenda also includes the Climate Change Forum, a collaborative platform that brings together scientists, policymakers, innovators and specialists to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

The final day will also witness the organisation of the fifth edition of the Global Health Forum, held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation. The forum highlights global health priorities and drives innovation to shape the future of healthcare and community well-being.

The summit explored major global transformations and their associated opportunities and challenges across various sectors. Through comprehensive dialogues, it supported the development of joint strategies and visions to enhance government work and strengthen international cooperation, ultimately aiming to accelerate development and prosperity worldwide.

