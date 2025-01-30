World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The World Governments Summit (WGS), in partnership with PwC middle East, has launched the second edition of the Global Ministers Survey, an initiative designed to gather insights from ministers worldwide on key global challenges.

WGS also announced the eighth edition of the Best Minister Award, reaffirming its commitment to shaping future governments, addressing pressing global issues, and celebrating outstanding public sector leadership.

In the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the WGS Organisation, signed two cooperation agreements with PwC Middle East representatives to launch the second edition of the Global Ministers Survey and the eighth edition of the Best Minister Award.

The Global Ministers Survey aims to enhance international collaboration by fostering dialogue among ministers, enabling them to discuss global developments and work together on more effective solutions to pressing challenges.

The survey’s findings will play a key role in identifying development priorities, helping to shape public policy.

The Best Minister Award will recognise and promote scalable government projects and initiatives that have demonstrated a positive societal impact through resilience, readiness, innovation, and future foresight. The award also underscores a commitment to good governance and transparency.

The award highlights government ministers who have excelled in public service and led initiatives driving sustainable socio-economic progress in their communities.

Al Roumi stated that the Global Ministers Survey reflects WGS’s commitment to strengthening international collaboration and knowledge exchange among ministers from diverse countries. This initiative contributes to a comprehensive understanding of global challenges and facilitates the development of sustainable and effective solutions.

She added, “The Best Minister Award embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to advance excellence in government leadership worldwide. The award highlights innovative government leaders who pioneer solutions that meet the aspirations of their people and enhance the quality of life.

”

She also emphasised that WGS aims to support governments in adopting forward-thinking policies and innovative ideas tailored to future needs. “We are confident that this award will further inspire government excellence globally and encourage government leaders to drive meaningful, positive change in their communities,” she said.

Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, stated, “Our continued partnership with the World Governments Summit reflects our commitment to supporting government efforts worldwide in achieving excellence, innovation, and shaping the future of global economic, trade, and business sectors. The Global Ministers Survey will play a pivotal role in providing innovative solutions to global challenges while reinforcing WGS’s position as a premier platform for international dialogue and cooperation.”

Rami Nazer, Government and Public Sector Leader for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at PwC, stated, “Our collaboration with WGS on the Best Minister Award underscores our commitment to recognising the exceptional efforts of government leaders in improving citizens’ quality of life and driving socio-economic progress in their communities.”

The selection process for the Best Minister Award follows a rigorous evaluation framework, including a comprehensive analysis of nominees’ contributions, achievements, and initiatives, assessing their impact on social and economic development. This evaluation is conducted using Primary and secondary sources, followed by a shortlisting process based on efficiency metrics and evaluation criteria.

Focus Countries are selected from those with the highest global rankings in four key social and economic indicators: the Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, the Worldwide Governance Indicators, the Human Development Index, and the World Happiness Report.

PwC partners nominate up to three ministers who meet the evaluation criteria based on their direct knowledge of the nominees and their work.

Additionally, PwC’s central team conducts extensive research using credible sources, including reports from international forums, multilateral organisations, reputable media outlets, and official government publications. Furthermore, PwC’s Global Insights Team analyses social media trends using internationally recognised keywords related to government ministers.

