World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India Global Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) The World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation has launched a new knowledge partnership with India Global Forum, allowing the Forum to join WGS’s elite knowledge partners around the world.

The partnership will enrich WGS's agenda with distinct intellectual and knowledge content specialised in topics including trends, challenges and opportunities related to emerging economies, and solutions to build resilient governments at a high level of readiness to future challenges, and other areas.

The new partnership was announced at a meeting attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, during which the agreement was signed by Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Professor Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and Chief Executive of India Inc. Group.

The knowledge partnership between WGS Organisation and India Global Forum aims to provide new knowledge prospects by exploring the potential and opportunities of emerging economies, key challenges to keep pace with the global future, and ways to empower them with the tools to build resilient governments ready to face future challenges.

Mohamed Al Sharhan stressed the significance of inclusivity in international cooperation and the role of the World Governments Summit Organisation as a global platform to unite governments based on shared knowledge and expertise towards shaping the future, and anticipating the challenges facing the world in various fields.

He pointed out that the new knowledge partnership with India Global Forum comes as part of the Organisation’s efforts to develop the content and agenda of the WGS and provide it with a new perspective for foreseeing the future, and empowering the next generation of governments.

“Through its international partnerships, the World Governments Summit seeks to strengthen its role in providing a platform to bring together governments, entrepreneurs, international organisations, research institutions, experts and interested people from various sectors, to share their knowledge and innovative experiences, and to design future paths aimed at meeting the expected challenges and making the world a better place for future generations,” Al Sharhan said.

For his part, Professor Manoj Ladwa stated. "The G20 in New Delhi demonstrated the imperative for the Global South to continue on a path towards building equitable, sustainable and inclusive economies. That's why I'm delighted that India Global Forum, alongside the World Governments Summit, are launching an Emerging Economies Programme. The Programme will be a pivotal new platform that will directly respond to the needs and aspirations of the Global South. This unique partnership will unite the experience and expertise of both organisations with the aim of unleashing the limitless potential of the world's emerging economies."

The partnership will commit to cultivating and fostering thought leadership, producing research on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities that pertain to the Global South – progressively enhancing the data on the region for future governments to take the initiative on the mission of the WGS in shaping the future.

In collaboration with the India Global Forum as the latest knowledge contributor, the World Governments Summits Organisation will release a series of reports and Op-Eds on the Summit's Knowledge Platform, "Observer," already publishing north of 120 reports to a reach that exceeds a global audience of 6 million and counting.

This collaboration is imperative in achieving the World Governments Summits Organisation's vision that elevates the upcoming Summit's key themes, emphasising Accelerating Development and Governance, the Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, Prioritising Learning and Work, and other areas.