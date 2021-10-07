World Green Economy Summit 2021 concludes with announcement of 7th Dubai Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, concluded today.

The summit, held under the theme, "Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery," brought together many prominent international speakers, in addition to dignitaries and representatives from government organisations, academics, experts and the media.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of WGES, announced the Dubai Declaration 2021 at the end of the summit. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation at His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his patronage of the event and thanked H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for his presence at the summit’s opening ceremony. He also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the summit.

"The summit’s seventh edition was held amidst exceptional events and activities, under the theme, ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery,’ in conjunction with the historic Expo 2020 Dubai held under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’ These two themes are consistent with the UAE’s efforts to promote innovation and develop creative solutions to support the country’s sustainable development goals and overall economic growth," Al Tayer said.

Due to the directives and tireless efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has maintained its bid to become the global capital of the green economy. The summit witnessed high-level dialogues, panel discussions and seminars on developing innovative sustainable solutions and stimulating innovation to support sustainable development. These centred around its four main themes, the youth, innovation and small technologies, green economy and policies, and green finance," he added.

"The UAE has served as a global model of resilience in times of crisis.

This is evident in its immediate successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to our leadership, the country has been steadily recovering from this global health crisis, with our nation emerging stronger and more resilient," he further added.

We recognise that climate change is an urgent global threat with impacts that reach beyond the environmental agenda, to include economic, social and environmental challenges.

We acknowledge that sustainable and green recovery should steer our efforts to rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to limit the temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius while aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, in line with the Paris Agreement "COP21."

We encourage inclusive partnerships in which governments, businesses and civil society are part of collective action for current and future generations.

We encourage further support towards low carbon transition by developing a strategy and a roadmap for green hydrogen in Dubai.

The World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) will continue as the leading platform and partnership enabler for international cooperation, knowledge-sharing and technology transfer between developed and developing countries, considering the special needs and circumstances of the least developed countries and small island developing states, to promote the drafting and implementation of green economic policies at national, regional and global levels.

We look forward to fulfilling our commitments to the goals of the Paris Agreement while rendering our full support for a successful UNFCCC COP26, to be held in November 2021 in Scotland, UK.

We will coordinate and align the regional response to climate change for the effective implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and other national climate strategies and policies through the UNFCCC WGEO Regional Collaboration Centre in Dubai during MENA Climate Week 2022, coinciding with the next World Green Economy Summit to be held at the Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022.