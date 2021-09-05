World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) The World Green Economy Summit has announced the theme for this year’s gathering as ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery.’ This will unify regional and international endeavours and strengthen public and private sector partnerships towards achieving sustainable development.

The 7th World Green Economy Summit will be held from 6th-7th October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), organisers of the World Green Economy Summit, in collaboration with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the UN Development Programme, extended an invitation to decision-makers, investors, experts, and specialists from the government and private sectors, as well as those interested in the green economy and sustainable development from around the world, to attend the summit by registering at www.wges.ae The 7th edition of World Green Economy Summit aims to achieve strategic objectives centred around consolidating constructive dialogue between parties committed to advancing the green economy and reviewing the latest digital platforms and international best practices in the green economy and sustainable development.

The World Green Economy Summit will also provide a venue for participants to identify critical areas for investments that support green transformation.

It will additionally explore effective ways to achieve recommendations of the 21st and 22nd Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, and outcomes of the last edition of the World Green Economy Summit, including recommendations of the Dubai Declaration 2019.

The World Green Economy Summit 2021 will address four main pillars: Youth; Innovation and Smart Technologies; Green Economy and Policies; and Green Finance.

The ‘Youth’ pillar will discuss empowering young people to innovate and lead countries into their sustainable futures. The World Green Economy Summit will also examine how to operationalise the outcomes of the COP26 Youth Summit in the middle East.

The ‘Innovation and Smart Technologies’ pillar discusses ways to spark creative applications of advanced technologies to address climate challenges.

Discussions in the ‘Green Economy and Policies’ pillar will focus on harnessing global momentum for effective policy frameworks to accelerate climate action, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, and build a regional consensus ahead of COP26.

The ‘Green Finance’ pillar will focus on capitalising on the boom in the Environment, Society, and Governance finance for green growth and position the Middle East as a driver of green infrastructure and innovation.