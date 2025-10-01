- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- World Green Economy Summit 2025 attracts 16 local, regional, international sponsors
World Green Economy Summit 2025 Attracts 16 Local, Regional, International Sponsors
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 01:15 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The 11th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, is being sponsored and supported by 16 local, regional and global organisations.
This year’s theme, ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’, emphasises Dubai’s role as a leading global centre in supporting climate action and advancing the transition towards a more resilient and inclusive low-carbon economic model.
Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), WGES will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit continues to consolidate its position as a pioneering platform supporting global efforts to build a more sustainable future. The growing interest of international organisations in sponsoring the summit reflects the global community's confidence in its goals, mission and pioneering role in accelerating the transition towards clean energy, expanding green finance, promoting climate equity and empowering youths.
Through this platform, we mobilise efforts to support communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, with a focus on strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors and harnessing innovation to achieve a positive and tangible global impact,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.
The 11th edition of the summit will bring together leaders, decision-makers, experts and specialists from around the globe to discuss, debate and exchange views and expertise. The agenda will be structured around seven main pillars: technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy sources, policies and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.
The list of sponsors includes: Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Dragon Oil; Emirates NBD; DUBAL Holding; National Bonds; Dubai Green Fund; Al Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO); Moro Hub; Dubai Media; Forbes middle East; CNBC Arabia; Arabian Radio Network (ARN); AGMC; and the US-UAE business Council.
Recent Stories
New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..
UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
World Green Economy Summit 2025 attracts 16 local, regional, international sponsors2 minutes ago
-
UAE key partner in advancing global shipping sector: IMO Secretary General17 minutes ago
-
UAE, Bangladesh strengthening maritime cooperation, investment in Chittagong Port32 minutes ago
-
Moroccan Crown Prince visits UAE Pavilion at El Jadida Horse Show47 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Armenian Minister of Interior; MoU on reciprocal recognition of driving li ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 sees launch of ‘Droob Areeka’ Podcast; ‘Insaat’ Platform to empower Arab ..2 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Global Rail 20252 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest showcases variety of workshops involving leading global companies, platforms2 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 highlights podcasting’s growing influence and creative potential3 hours ago
-
Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan meets Egyptian delegation to strengthen cooperation in combating drugs3 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Robinhood3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Global Rail Exhibition and Conference delegation3 hours ago