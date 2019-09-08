World Green Economy Summit to highlight role of innovation in green economy transition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The upcoming sixth edition of the World Green Economy Summit, WGES 2019, will showcase innovation, as well as the key achievements realised by the UAE to push forward its transformation to a green economy.

The event will take place on 20th and 21st October, 2019 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this year's summit is themed, 'Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Economy', and will take place alongside the 21st edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, the fourth edition of the Dubai Solar Show and the sixth edition of Green Week.

The summit will include sessions and meetings to discuss the environment, innovation, and green technologies from throughout the world, representing public and private sectors, to move towards sustainable development and the transformation into a green economy.

"We are working on implementing the vision and direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by emphasising the nurturing and support given to innovators, and boosting their capabilities, creativity and innovation to match the futuristic vision in all walks of development in the country," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Chairman of WGES.

Al Tayer added, "Innovation is one of the key pillars that we count in our journey towards sustainability, where the current vision is not limited to cost savings and risk management as the key consideration, but the concept of sustainability expands to include the adoption of environmentally-friendly technological innovation that will contribute to achieving our green goals."

As far as Dubai’s endeavours in innovation, the Innovation Centre project, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is an important element of the relentless efforts to showcase and adopt latest technologies related to clean and solar energy.

In its past edition, the summit witnessed the launch of the World Green Economy Report, "Inspiring Innovations in business, Finance and Policy", in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and the United Nations Development Programme.