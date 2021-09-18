World Green Economy Summit to tackle global food security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) The seventh World Green Economy Summit (WGES), being held on 6th and 7th October, 2021, at Expo 2020 Dubai, is set to tackle some of the critical sustainable development pillars, one of which is global food security and its role in green growth.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising this international event. The 2021 WGES will be held simultaneously with the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which DEWA organises from 5th to 7th October, 2021.

During the summit, attendees will discuss solutions, resources and research required to address the pressing global food security challenges and threats. They will examine and propose proactive measures to enhance stakeholder resilience and preparedness for any future changes. These discussion areas have become more relevant than ever today due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of food security in achieving people’s prosperity, ensuring the continued operation of the vital sectors, and meeting development requirements across fields.

Food security will remain one of the top priorities of governments after the pandemic. WGES will look into ways to advance the food and agricultural technology sectors to fulfil the circular or green economy requirements and promote the sustainable use of natural resources, particularly water, during production processes. Several pioneering and leading food security initiatives have been launched worldwide to combat different challenges. One of these is the Dubai Food Tech Valley, a significant programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage genetic engineering in agriculture along with hydroponics and vertical farming, to ensure food security for residents.

"The upcoming WGES will discuss how to promote food technology, strengthen the food value chains and capitalise on advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. High-profile local and international guests, including heads of state and leading experts and specialists, will be part of the event. It strengthens the UAE’s role in coming up with global sustainable solutions to improve people's lives worldwide.

This will cement the UAE’s prestigious position as a leading global food security hub based on innovation and knowledge. WGES supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including the ‘Zero Hunger’ goal, as well as the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 launched in 2018 to develop an integrated and empowering national sustainable food production system," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, and Chairman of WGES.

"Food security is a key strategic pillar to drive sustainable development and accomplish the ambitious green economy objectives that the UAE has set. Our leadership has long prioritised the food sector, building an advanced infrastructure and embracing the latest technologies to boost local production and ensure its sustainability in light of the UAE’s significant challenges in this regard. Using advanced technologies and innovative solutions to ensure food security is indispensable for the green economy to thrive, which, in turn, is necessary for the entire food value chain in the UAE to flourish," said Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security.

"The World Green Economy Summit 2021 is a pragmatic step that supports our efforts to enhance national food security. We look forward to the summit’s discussions, as well as the recommendations and pragmatic solutions, which we can build on to achieve the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy," Almheiri added.

"MOCCAE and its partners are committed to enhancing food security and sustainability – a strategic priority of the UAE – through an integrated host of enablers, such as adopting state-of-the-art technologies, scaling up R&D and streamlining cross-border food supply chains and related logistics services," said Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

"In line with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership, the country is advancing its shift to a green economy through developing sustainable solutions for each sector, particularly the food sector that has been under immense pressure globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.