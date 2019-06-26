World Green Economy Summit to take place in Dubai on 20th October

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The forthcoming edition of the World Green Economy Summit, WGES, 2019, will be held on 20th - 21st October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under a new theme, "Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Economy", the steering committee of the sixth edition of the summit announced.

This year the summit will focus on three key pillars sustainable development, international cooperation towards a green economy system, and the adoption of green innovative solutions across varied sectors.

The WGES is being organised by the World Green Economy Organisation and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in collaboration with international partners. It will be held in conjunction with the 21st edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, the fourth edition of the Dubai Solar Show and the sixth edition of the Green Week.

The steering committee of the sixth edition of the WGES held a meeting chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of the DEWA, and Chairman of WGES, to discuss opinions and suggestions to advance the summit.

The meeting also debated over the key success factors that will drive the growth of the green economy and sustainable development which will help in diversifying sources of energy, particularly clean energy. Opinions and ideas on the agenda of the forthcoming summit were also discussed.

In addition, the meeting examined the key speakers and participants at the summit, the seminars to be held, as well as comments raised by the teams.