UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Green Economy Summit To Take Place In Dubai On 20th October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

World Green Economy Summit to take place in Dubai on 20th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The forthcoming edition of the World Green Economy Summit, WGES, 2019, will be held on 20th - 21st October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under a new theme, "Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Economy", the steering committee of the sixth edition of the summit announced.

This year the summit will focus on three key pillars sustainable development, international cooperation towards a green economy system, and the adoption of green innovative solutions across varied sectors.

The WGES is being organised by the World Green Economy Organisation and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in collaboration with international partners. It will be held in conjunction with the 21st edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, the fourth edition of the Dubai Solar Show and the sixth edition of the Green Week.

The steering committee of the sixth edition of the WGES held a meeting chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of the DEWA, and Chairman of WGES, to discuss opinions and suggestions to advance the summit.

The meeting also debated over the key success factors that will drive the growth of the green economy and sustainable development which will help in diversifying sources of energy, particularly clean energy. Opinions and ideas on the agenda of the forthcoming summit were also discussed.

In addition, the meeting examined the key speakers and participants at the summit, the seminars to be held, as well as comments raised by the teams.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Water Dubai October 2019

Recent Stories

Fake cops steal $3.7 million from Swiss woman

6 minutes ago

Net-zero: climate-saving target or delay tactic?

1 minute ago

Russia to Call on Both US, Iran to Start Dialogue ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against Pakistan in World Cup matc ..

1 minute ago

Zambia ex-minister denies graft after British aid ..

2 minutes ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrives on T ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.