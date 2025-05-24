World Health Assembly adopts first-ever rare diseases resolution to underscore equity, inclusion

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) GENEVA, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Member States today adopted a landmark resolution declaring rare diseases a global health priority in an effort to ensure that no patients are left behind.

Adopted during the Seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78), the Resolution recognises that over 300 million people globally live with one of more than 7000 rare diseases, most of which begin in childhood and can lead to significant physical, emotional, and financial hardship.

The Resolution urges countries to integrate rare diseases into national health planning, improve diagnosis and care through universal health coverage, promote inclusive policies, and accelerate innovation, research, and access to affordable treatment.

Importantly, the Resolution mandates WHO to develop a comprehensive 10-year global action plan on rare diseases, with measurable targets to guide progress toward equity, inclusion, and access to care for all affected individuals.

Geneva is hosting the Seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78) from 19 to 27 May 2025 under the theme “One World for Health”. It will bring together high-level country representatives and other stakeholders to address health challenges. This year’s gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.