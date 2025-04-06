World Health Day to kick off year-long campaign on maternal, newborn health

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) GENEVA, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – World Health Day, celebrated on 7 April 2025, will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health.

The campaign, titled ‘’Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’’, will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

The date of 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

This year’s campaign, which will run until 2026, will urge governments, donors and the health community to invest in proven, high-impact interventions, as part of efforts to improve overall quality of care.

These include pregnancy related services to detect complications and lifesaving emergency obstetrics – noting that the vast majority of maternal and newborn deaths happen during or shortly after birth – as well as special care for small and preterm babies.

Complications relating to prematurity are now the leading cause of death of children under-5 worldwide.

“The focus of this campaign comes at a crucial moment, aiming to help countries regain lost progress while showcasing new research and evidence that will enhance the health of women and babies globally,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at WHO.

“As rollbacks to humanitarian assistance jeopardize a critical lifeline for millions, it will also be an opportunity to step up support and collaboration for global health - and deliver hope to those in urgent need of lifesaving care.”

WHO says this task is critical.

Tragically, based on currently published estimates, close to 300 000 women lose their life due to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over 2 million babies die in their first month of life and around 2 million more are stillborn.

That’s roughly 1 preventable death every 7 seconds.

Based on current trends, a staggering 4 out of 5 countries are off track to meet targets for improving maternal survival by 2030.

1 in 3 will fail to meet targets for reducing newborn deaths.

Women and families everywhere need high quality care that supports them physically and emotionally, before, during and after birth.

Health systems must evolve to manage the many health issues that impact maternal and newborn health.

These not only include direct obstetric complications but also mental health conditions, noncommunicable diseases and family planning.

WHO is calling for a worldwide reinvigoration of efforts to ensure access to high quality care for women and babies, especially in the poorest countries, humanitarian emergencies and fragile settings where most maternal and newborn deaths occur.

Beyond survival, critical investment is needed to improve women’s longer-term health and well-being.

Women everywhere need access to health providers who listen to their concerns and meet their needs – including in the months after pregnancy when millions lack critical support, despite enduring lasting health consequences after birth.

Experience from around the world shows that progress is possible and can end preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

These investments are not just about survival; they are about ensuring a brighter and hopeful future for women and their children.

In low- and middle-income countries, every US$ 1 invested in maternal and newborn health is estimated to yield around US$ 9 to US$ 20 in return.

Evidence shows that spending on maternal and newborn health is an investment in human capital, not a cost, leading to economic development and happier, healthier societies.

Given the high concentration of maternal and newborn deaths in humanitarian emergencies and fragile settings, ensuring impact and targeting interventions in these contexts will be critical for significantly reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

