UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Health Organisation Calls For Wearing Face Masks Where Social Distancing Not Possible

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:45 PM

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face masks where social distancing not possible

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its guidance on wearing masks in public to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during a virtual briefing this afternoon, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said governments should encourage people to wear masks in shops, on public transport, and areas where social distancing is not possible.

He said people aged 60 and over, or those with underlying health issues, should wear medical masks in situations where social distancing was not possible.

But he added: "Masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19; they are not a replacement for hand hygiene and social distancing."

The WHO previously stressed there was no evidence that wearing a mask - whether medical or other types - by healthy persons in the wider community could prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses.

Related Topics

World From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

2 hours ago

DC Ziarat inspects constant spray drive against lo ..

20 minutes ago

Facilitation Centers to be established at Lahore & ..

20 minutes ago

Petroleum products' hoarders to be dealt according ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.