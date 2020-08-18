World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to continue providing relief to those in need

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) World Humanitarian Day is observed this year amid exceptional circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the UAE has presented a unique example of giving by providing hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and development aid to dozens of countries around the world," stated Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia UAE.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, once stated ‘Charity is indeed a major factor in the happiness of societies and the continuity of progress and prosperity.’ Since its establishment, the UAE has proved its leadership in charitable and humanitarian work globally through numerous humanitarian initiatives that focus on improving the quality of life of the less fortunate by meeting their needs," Al Tayer said.

"Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives provides clean water for communities suffering from water scarcity. It also manages the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which recognises and rewards studies, research, and sustainable solutions for water scarcity and pollution.

The award promotes innovative solutions for water desalination and production, as water is the cornerstone of the sustainable development of economy, society, and the environment. Suqia UAE has provided clean water to 13 million people in 36 countries around the world, through over 1,000 sustainable water projects," he added.

"We pledge to continue our efforts, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide relief to those in need and to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing mankind. We do this so that the UAE remains a global hub for charitable and humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to the needy anywhere regardless of religion, colour, or ethnicity," said Al Tayer in conclusion.

On World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, the world commemorates humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, and honours all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need. This year World Humanitarian Day occurs as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic over recent months.

Humanitarian Day comes as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic over recent months.