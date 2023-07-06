Open Menu

World Investment Report ConfirmsUAE’s Position Ascompelling Destination For Global Capital: Thani Al Zeyoudi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for global capital: Thani Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, "The World Investment Report 2023 confirms the UAE’s position as a compelling destination for global capital, a beacon of economic resilience and prosperity that delivers unrivalled growth opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

"It is a testament to the vision of our leadership that we have been able to match our ambition with action and foster a modern, flexible and stable business hub that can yield long-term growth across a broad number of future-focused sectors – and inspire the confidence of the global investment community. We remain committed to innovating, evolving, and adapting to the ever-changing global economic landscape, and remain a welcoming destination for all forms of capital.”

Related Topics

World Business UAE Hub All

Recent Stories

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

32 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East