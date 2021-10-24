World is changing faster than in any previous historic era: Saqr Ghobash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said the world is changing faster than in any previous historic era.

"Today, we are witnessing the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterised by artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology, all countries aim to promote innovation and discover outer space, after realising that traditional industries cannot help them achieve global economic and scientific competitiveness," he noted.

Ghobash made his statement during his speech at the 11th Meeting of the International Astronautical Federation for Members of Parliaments, which was attended by 5,000 specialists and experts from 80 countries, held until 29th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme "Space Applications/Solutions for the Benefit of Civil''.

During the event, Ghobash presented the UAE’s experience, noting that in late 2019 the FNC drafted a law on regulating the outer space sector, which embodies the value and dynamism of joint work and coordination between executive and legislative authorities. The law also aims to create a favourable legislative and regulatory environment for the Emirati space sector, which respects international conventions and treaties and operates with full clarity, flexibility and transparency, to protect national interests and achieve economic and commercial regulations, as well as security and safety requirements.

The law played a key role in the successful launch of the first probe to planet Mars in February 2021, "The Hope Probe," he added, highlighting the UAE’s pride at being a hub that attracts scholars, researchers, innovators, as well as international scientific and investment corporations.

The IAF organises the annual Meeting for Members of Parliaments to provide a forum for informal discussions with the international space community (governmental representatives, space agencies, industry, universities, engineers and scientists). The event offers an opportunity for parliamentarians from governing and non-governing parties to discuss the potential of current and future space technologies to deal with key topics of major and global interest; share experiences and good practices; create synergies through the testimony of colleagues; and discover with peers the benefits of space technologies for civil society.

Main topics for discussion include Space Solutions for Health & Emergency; Space Solutions for Mobility; and Space Solutions for Public Services.