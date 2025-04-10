World Local Production Forum concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The third edition of the World Local Production Forum concluded in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security and Sustainable Development".

The three-day forum took place from 7th to 9th April and witnessed the participation of top government officials, pharmaceutical and healthcare industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the world.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing local pharmaceutical production.

He emphasised that the UAE is rapidly solidifying its position as a leading global hub for pharmaceutical innovation and advanced healthcare technologies, noting that local production has become not only a healthcare priority but also a strategic development imperative.

"We are pleased to host this global forum in partnership with the World Health Organisation, reflecting the UAE's deep commitment to expanding local manufacturing capabilities, supporting research and development systems, and maintaining the highest quality standards in the production and distribution of medical products," he stated.

He added, "Our National Strategy for Advanced Innovation enables us to integrate modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and smart manufacturing into all stages of healthcare production, while maintaining our commitment to environmental sustainability."

Concluding his address, Minister Al Zeyoudi stressed the importance of purposeful international cooperation, noting that it is the path to constructive change. "By linking investment to innovation and policy to impact, we can build a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system that serves communities everywhere."

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of EDE, underscored that the UAE is leading by example in building resilient and innovative pharmaceutical ecosystems capable of addressing evolving healthcare needs.

"Hosting the World Local Production Forum is a testament to the UAE's progress in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector," she said. "We believe that investing in local capabilities is the cornerstone for ensuring health security and equitable access to essential treatments," she added.

Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Division at the World Health Organisation, said, "This forum comes at a critical time as health systems worldwide face growing challenges in ensuring timely and equitable access to essential health products. Strengthening local production is a foundational pillar for building more resilient healthcare systems, and the UAE provides a good example with a holistic approach for other countries and regions.

The forum featured a robust programme of discussions across eight key thematic areas, including policies and regulatory frameworks for strengthening local production systems; innovative strategies for financing and investment; the promotion of research, innovation, and technology transfer across the pharmaceutical value chain; and pandemic preparedness through expanded manufacturing capacity, demand forecasting, and emergency financing.

Dr. Al Kaabi also participated in a high-level panel titled "Localising Pharmaceutical Innovation", which brought together members of the PharmaGroup, representing 29 global pharmaceutical companies, and the Mycomed Association, which includes around 70 companies in the medical device and equipment sectors.

During the session, Dr. Al Kaabi presented the vision of the Emirates Drug Establishment to position the UAE as a global centre for pharmaceutical innovation by attracting top talent, advanced technologies, and investment into the sector.

She emphasised the role of pharmaceutical manufacturing in supporting economic diversification, knowledge economy transformation, and long-term healthcare system resilience.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, presented Abu Dhabi's strategic vision for health innovation, emphasising the Emirate's commitment to becoming a regional leader in research and development, clinical trials, and health technology advancement.

Dr. Al Mannaei highlighted a range of forward-looking initiatives, regulatory modernisation, and the adoption of data-driven health solutions. She also emphasised the UAE's exemplary performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Abu Dhabi was ranked the number one most resilient city in pandemic crisis management.

The UAE also facilitated the delivery and management of over 260 million doses of vaccines to countries in need, showcasing its global solidarity and logistical excellence.

As part of her engagements during the forum, Dr. Al Kaabi visited the ADCAN Pharma manufacturing facility and met the factory's management, where both parties explored avenues for enhanced coordination and collaboration to support the growth and sustainability of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

The discussions focused on reinforcing national capabilities and fostering innovation across the production value chain.

Key outcomes from this forum included 4,077 participants from 141 countries, 16 ministers and the engagement of over 229 international speakers representing government agencies, health institutions, regulatory bodies, and the private sector.

