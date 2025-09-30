Open Menu

World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 Kicks Off In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM

World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 began today in Dubai, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure under the theme: “Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity.”

The two-day event brings together ministers, officials and experts from around the world to address strategic challenges facing the global maritime transport industry and identify pathways for its advancement in accordance with sustainable practices.

The event serves as a platform to discuss solutions for sustainable shipping, ocean conservation and digital transformation in the maritime sector, while providing an opportunity to explore ways to protect oceans and maximise economic returns through innovation and collaboration.

By hosting this global maritime event, the UAE reinforces its role as an international centre for maritime transport while advancing its standing as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in this vital sector

The opening day featured the inauguration of the maritime exhibition, showcasing the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in shipping, transport and maritime logistics, further strengthening the UAE’s role as a global hub in the maritime industry.

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event was celebrated for the first time in Lisbon, Portugal in 2005, and is hosted in a different country each year.

The event promotes the yearly World Maritime Day theme and provides a platform to highlight IMO's work and bring together important actors and stakeholders in the maritime community to discuss matters of mutual concern.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Lisbon Portugal Hub Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

1 hour ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

1 hour ago
 Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

2 hours ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

2 hours ago
 Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in ..

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

2 hours ago
 School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozen ..

School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

2 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egy ..

Foreign ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakista ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East