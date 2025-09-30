World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 began today in Dubai, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure under the theme: “Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity.”

The two-day event brings together ministers, officials and experts from around the world to address strategic challenges facing the global maritime transport industry and identify pathways for its advancement in accordance with sustainable practices.

The event serves as a platform to discuss solutions for sustainable shipping, ocean conservation and digital transformation in the maritime sector, while providing an opportunity to explore ways to protect oceans and maximise economic returns through innovation and collaboration.

By hosting this global maritime event, the UAE reinforces its role as an international centre for maritime transport while advancing its standing as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in this vital sector

The opening day featured the inauguration of the maritime exhibition, showcasing the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in shipping, transport and maritime logistics, further strengthening the UAE’s role as a global hub in the maritime industry.

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event was celebrated for the first time in Lisbon, Portugal in 2005, and is hosted in a different country each year.

The event promotes the yearly World Maritime Day theme and provides a platform to highlight IMO's work and bring together important actors and stakeholders in the maritime community to discuss matters of mutual concern.

