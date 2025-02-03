World marks International Day of Human Fraternity tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The world will commemorate the "International Day for Human Fraternity" tomorrow, an occasion recognised by the UN General Assembly to mark the historic signing of the Document on Human Fraternity on 4th February 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

This landmark agreement was signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, symbolising a global commitment to promoting coexistence and mutual understanding.

This annual observance serves as a platform to foster principles of tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence among people of all backgrounds.

Coinciding with this occasion, the UAE will host the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Tolerance and Human Fraternity on Wednesday. Organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, the two-day event will be held under the theme: "Peace, Human Dignity, and Peaceful Coexistence."

The conference will bring together prominent international, regional, and UN representatives to discuss key issues related to global harmony.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed pride in the UAE’s role in championing human fraternity.

He also emphasised that the UN's recognition of this day, the global forum on fraternity, and the Human Fraternity Festival are all the result of the dedicated efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His vision has brought world leaders together to uphold the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, laying the foundation for a global movement in service of humanity.

Since its signing, the Document on Human Fraternity has served as the foundation for several UAE-led international initiatives promoting peace and coexistence. One of the most notable projects is the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, which houses a church, mosque, and synagogue under one roof, reflecting the nation’s commitment to interfaith harmony.

Additionally, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has emerged as a key UAE initiative dedicated to honouring individuals and organisations that promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence worldwide. Named after the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the award embodies his legacy of humanitarianism and peaceful dialogue.

Furthermore, the UAE annually hosts the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, which addresses critical humanitarian and social issues, particularly those arising from sectarian and ideological conflicts in Muslim communities.