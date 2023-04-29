UrduPoint.com

World Marks Veterinary Day

Published April 29, 2023

BRUSSELS,World Veterinary Day (WVD) to honor the efforts of veterinary professionals worldwide in promoting the health and welfare of animals. WVD 2023 theme is ‘Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession’.

World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of April every year to raise awareness about animal health and welfare. Commenced by the World Veterinary Association (WVA), the main motto behind the celebration is to offer global cooperation and leadership for the veterinary profession and promote animal health and welfare. The observation unites the global veterinary community and spreads awareness about the profession and its challenges.

World Veterinary Day was established by the World Veterinary Association in 2000 with the aim of highlighting the importance of the work done by veterinary professionals worldwide.

The WVA has worked with 70 nations and national veterinary associations in its six decades of operations. World Veterinary Day was first celebrated by WVA in April 2000 and continues to be celebrated every year across the globe.

Speakers and participants at the annual events discuss newer findings in the area of veterinary sciences that would ultimately help them preserve the world for a healthy co-existence of animals and human beings.

