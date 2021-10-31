UrduPoint.com

World Muslim Communities Council Announces International Conference 'Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 10:30 PM

World Muslim Communities Council announces International Conference &#039;Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The World Muslim Communities Council held a press conference at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of The Council, and Dr. Mohamed Bechari, the Secretary-General, to announce the schedule of the International Conference, entitled, "Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges", to be held from 12 to 14 December in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Nuaimi announced the holding of the conference, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The importance of the conference stems from the need to present an intellectual and legal discourse that fills the void that exists among Muslim communities around the world, to address the challenge of belonging to contemporary Muslim society, which confirms the pioneering role of scholars and thinkers in leading the nation, and to present an intellectual and legitimate proposal commensurate with the requirements of the age.

Al Nuaimi said that one of the objectives of the conference is to direct a discourse that stems from the values of coexistence pursued by the UAE, in terms of being partners with others. "We truly believe in this positive partnership of the joint work in building nations and facing challenges that impose on humanity everywhere, such as climate change, pandemics, poverty or unemployment, and creating opportunities for youth", he added.

The Chairman of the Council stressed the importance of the pioneering role of the nation’s scholars and thinkers in presenting a discourse based on legitimate foundations, taking into account the peculiarities of this age, respecting its regulations and laws, and establishing a better future for Muslims and non-Muslims, especially with the existence of some discourses that divide humanity and serves agendas that harm Muslims wherever they are. He noted that the Council will be keen to host the largest number of Muslim scholars, thinkers and academic leaders, so that a vision from Abu Dhabi is presented to the world that serves Muslims and non-Muslims, with regard to the concept of Islamic unity and opens up horizons for opportunities that must be invested in the present and the future, to develop strategies to deal with the challenges that Muslims face wherever they are.

The World Muslim Communities Council is an international non-governmental organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi. It includes more than 900 Islamic organizations and institutions from 142 countries, aiming to achieve one goal: the integration of Muslim communities into their countries, and for its members to achieve full citizenship and complete affiliation with the Islamic religion.

