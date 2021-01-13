UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Muslim Communities Council Calls For Outlawing Hate Speech, Incitement To Violence

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:15 PM

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawing hate speech, incitement to violence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) The World Muslim Communities Council has urged religious institutions and organisations around the world to take the initiative and outlaw hate speech and incitement to violence amid the ongoing increased tendency to despise and ridicule religious beliefs.

In a press statement today, the Council highlighted the Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2015 issued by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Combating Discrimination and Hatred, which aims at protecting everyone in the UAE, and therefore bringing the concept of social security to a new level.

The statement against the backdrop of an emerging tendency to use religious scriptures, texts, beliefs, for pushing a larger percentage of youth towards fanaticism, and religion-inspired politics in a way reminiscent of the period before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During that time, the statement added, hate speech prevailed to drape political goals in a religious rhetoric that produced a fanatic generation who were behind global drastic developments, such as September attacks, which have weighed heavily on the Islamic world.

The statement cited in this respect the mass mobilisation across social media platforms, urging parliaments around the world to work for issuing legislation outlawing fanaticism and extremism.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Social Media UAE September 2015 Muslim

Recent Stories

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Securi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 80 killed in latest west Ethiopia attack

3 minutes ago

Swiss Gov't Extends COVID Restrictions Until End o ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in 11th-hour attempt to avoid govt c ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Receives First Batch of Moderna's COVID-19 ..

14 minutes ago

More Than 49,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Kara ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.