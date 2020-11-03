UrduPoint.com
World Muslim Communities Council Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Vienna

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council strongly has condemned the terrorist and criminal attacks that took place on the evening of Monday, 2nd November, 2020, in several locations of the Austrian capital Vienna, which resulted in scores of deaths and injuries.

The Council offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Austrian people, asking the Almighty Allah for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Council affirmed its sympathy with the innocent victims and their families, stressing that these attacks violated human values, caused confusion in society and targeted innocent people of all religions.

Terrorism has no religion and does not differentiate between places of worship or worshippers.

These attacks were criminal acts against the confidence and stability of all humanity, it affirmed in a statement.

The Council called for uniting all efforts and initiatives to combat terrorism, eradicate its intellectual roots, prosecute its groups, give priority to wisdom and reason, adhere to social responsibility, confront hate speech and incitement to violence, whatever its source, and respect state constitutions and legal systems regulating public affairs.

The Council also emphasised the need to work to consolidate common human values among all components of society, to spread the principles of moderation, tolerance and love, consolidate belonging to the homeland, and respect for the law, dialogue and coexistence with other religions and cultures.

