World Muslim Communities Council highlights support for Emirati diplomacy that led to peace treaty between UAE, Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council highlighted its support for the decision by the UAE’s leadership and the efforts of Emirati diplomacy, which led to a peace treaty between the UAE and Israeli.

The treaty looks to end conflicts in the region and promote the values of peace among its peoples, by achieving the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people through the establishment of an independent state, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

The Council lauded the efforts of the UAE’s leadership, stressing that such a historic step will lead to global stability and peace based on the human values that favour dialogue, coexistence and tolerance between all religions and cultures.

The Council called on everyone to cooperate in ending wars and conflicts that lead to the deaths of innocent people and denounced the hatred and incitement that attack peace initiatives in the Arab region while encouraging all peace-loving countries, organisations and people to resist these incitements and support the efforts aimed at promoting peace.