World Muslim Communities Council Organises Virtual Seminar On Role Of Imams In Establishing Community Peace

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 11:30 PM

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual seminar on role of imams in establishing community peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) The Supreme Council of Imams and Islamic Affairs in Brazil, in cooperation with the World Muslim Communities Council, yesterday organised a virtual seminar, entitled, "The Role of Imams in Reinforcing Community Peace," which was attended by over 100 scholars and imams from over 12 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Mohammed Matar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said, "The right path to confronting extremism is to develop moderate religious awareness and support influential religious leaders, as well as help Muslims perform a positive role in building their communities and creating a brighter future.

"

"In our communities, we are looking forward to having imams who perform their true roles and help all people. We want imams who respect the religions and beliefs of others and promote the culture of tolerance and coexistence among members of the community," he added.

"We see how the UAE’s rulers received and honoured non-Muslim public figures, reflecting the nation's approach toward tolerance, coexistence and pluralism," he said.

Dr. Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE, since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has been known for its initiatives aimed at promoting peace in the region and around the world.

