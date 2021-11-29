World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The World Muslim Communities Council announced the postponement of its international conference 'Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges', which was scheduled to be held on 12-14 December, due to the developments of the of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Dr.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of The Council, said a new date will be announced for the conference, after the end of this emergency event.

"Although the UAE, which is hosting the event, is not affected by this new variant, but the precautionary measures taken in some countries might lead to a lockdown there, making the return of guests coming from these countries very difficult," he added.