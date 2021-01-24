World Muslim Communities Council praises UN Resolution to protect religious sites

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The World Muslim Communities Council has commended the pioneering step through which the United Nations General Assembly adopted, unanimously, the project presented by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, and supported by many brotherly and friendly countries, to promote a culture of peace and tolerance to protect religious sites.

The Council expressed its pride and deep appreciation for this decision, which came less than a month after the United Nations adopted a project submitted by the UAE and Egypt, according to which a decision was issued on December 21, 2020, to declare February 4 the International Day of Human Fraternity.

These successive developments resulted from the relentless efforts made by the country's leadership, which culminated in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document between Dr. Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi, on February 4, 2019.

The Council stressed the importance of the initiatives of Islamic countries in changing the global cultural and political climate at a critical historical moment for Muslims, after their religion was hijacked by groups far from religion and humanity.

The Council is proud of what the UAE has done in establishing the first Ministry of Tolerance, issuing the world's first law to criminalise hate speech and religious discrimination in 2015, with many other initiatives that promote peace, tolerance and stability in the world.

The Council also reaffirms its adherence to the charter issued in 2018, adopted by more than 600 organisations from 142 countries around the world, which includes the same values ​​that were stated in the recent United Nations resolution.

Based on this, the Council calls on all organisations included in its membership to activate the United Nations resolution and turn it into action programme s, plans and real projects in the social and cultural reality of Muslims around the world, asking Allah Almighty to achieve peace, prosperity, love, fraternity, coexistence and tolerance among the followers of all beliefs and religions in all parts of the world.