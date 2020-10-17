World Muslim Communities Council strongly condemns terrorist act in France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Conflans-Saint-Honorine near the French capital Paris, on Friday, 16th October, 2020, which led to the death of a Primary school teacher.

The Council expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the victim, his relatives and members of educational institutions.

The Council renewed its permanent call to unify all efforts and initiatives to combat terrorism, eradicate its cultural roots, tracking its groups and confront hate speech and incitement to violence, regardless of its source, while respecting the sacred things and what is considered a religious symbol for all religious sects.

The Council called on everyone to refrain from stirring up hatred and insulting religions, respecting state constitutions and legal systems regulating public affairs.

The Council also called for the importance of activating laws and legislation to limit the use of social media to spread hate speech and violent extremism and indicated the necessity of activating the "Abu Dhabi Declaration to Criminalise Electronic Terrorism" in 2017.

The Council affirmed the need to immunise Muslim communities in their countries from the threat of extremist religious thought and violent groups, by activating academic, professional, electronic and media mechanisms, to crystallise an Islamic civilised discourse capable of consolidating common human values, and spreading the principles of moderation, tolerance, love and consolidation of belonging to the homeland, respect the law, dialogue and coexistence with other religions and cultures.