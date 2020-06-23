(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, has affirmed the council’s support for Saudi decision to limit performance of this year 1441 AH Hajj to a very limited number of people from within the kingdom to protect the health and safety of pilgrims.

Dr.

Al-Nuaimi praised the decision at this current and sensitive time, noting that performing this ritual is in compliance with precautionary measures, officials directives, as well as social distancing. This will protect people from coronavirus pandemic which has affected over 180 countries, he added.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that a very limited number of pilgrims who already reside in the Kingdom, would be able to perform this year's Hajj.