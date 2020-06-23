UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Muslims Communities Council Supports Saudi Decision On This Year's Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:45 PM

World Muslims Communities Council supports Saudi decision on this year's Hajj

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, has affirmed the council’s support for Saudi decision to limit performance of this year 1441 AH Hajj to a very limited number of people from within the kingdom to protect the health and safety of pilgrims.

Dr.

Al-Nuaimi praised the decision at this current and sensitive time, noting that performing this ritual is in compliance with precautionary measures, officials directives, as well as social distancing. This will protect people from coronavirus pandemic which has affected over 180 countries, he added.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that a very limited number of pilgrims who already reside in the Kingdom, would be able to perform this year's Hajj.

Related Topics

World Hajj Saudi Rashid Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

19 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

3 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

3 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

3 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.