World Nuclear Association Congratulates UAE For Successful Start-up Of Second Unit At Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

World Nuclear Association congratulates UAE for successful start-up of second unit at Barakah nuclear power plant LONDON, (Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021) The World Nuclear Association (WNA) congratulated the UAE for the successful start-up of second unit at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Friday that its operating and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) has successfully started up Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

This key milestone marks the point at which the Barakah Plant has become the region’s first multi-unit operating plant, further powering the nation’s economic growth with more clean, reliable and abundant electricity.

"On behalf of the global nuclear industry, the London-based World Nuclear Association congratulates ENEC and the Barakah Team for the successful completion of this important milestone," Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association, said today.

"UAE continues to demonstrate how to use nuclear energy to move to a clean electricity system," she added.

Nawah, the Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of ENEC and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), have been safely progressing through a comprehensive testing program, prior to successfully completing the start-up of the second nuclear energy reactor of the Barakah Plant.

When fully operational, the four units of the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity while preventing the release of more than 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the roads annually, and equivalent to those emissions from charging 7.3 billion smartphones daily.

