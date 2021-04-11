UrduPoint.com
World Nuclear Association Praises UAE's Commitment To Providing Environmentally Friendly Energy Sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Sama Bilbao y León, Director-General of World Nuclear Association (WNA), has praised the UAE's commitment to providing an environmentally friendly energy sector through the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants Project.

She said that the UAE’s commitment to a clean energy future that ensures, at the same time, the sustainable socio-economic development of everyone in the country, is one that needs to be replicated by many more countries around the world.

In a statement, WNA top official said, "With Barakah-1’s move to commercial operations, nuclear energy can fulfil its purpose of supplying 24/7 clean and cost-effective electricity, and providing rewarding employment opportunities, to people of UAE for many decades to come.

"My congratulations to all those involved in bringing Barakah-1 to this important milestone. When, in a few short years, the remaining three reactors join unit 1, the Barakah plant will supply 25 percent of the electricity in the United Arab Emirates, a major contribution to the UAE’s plans to transition to a low-carbon energy system."

She concluded, "Nuclear power will need to be at the heart of this energy transformation if we are to stand a chance of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

