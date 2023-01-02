World of Coffee 2023 set to raise Dubai’s stature as regional and global hub for coffee industry

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), said it has completed preparations for the three-day World of Coffee Dubai 2023, which is set to welcome coffee traders, industry professionals and enthusiasts from 11th to 13th January, 2023.

With more than 1,500 international, regional, and local companies and brands already registered, the number of visitors to the event is expected to double from last year. Organised by DXB Live in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, the exhibition will be held at Za’beel Halls 5 and 6 at the DWTC.

Being hosted for the second year in a row in Dubai, this year’s edition will bring together the industry’s leaders and experts, including farmers, merchants, brewers, distributors, SMEs, café owners, breweries, hotels, baristas, and coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs from around the world to explore new opportunities in the sector. The event seeks to build on the success of last year’s event, which saw 6,000 trade visitors. Dubai is the first city outside the USA and Europe to host the global event.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President at DXB LIVE, said, “One of the world’s major global coffee industry events in 2023, World of Coffee Dubai will further raise the emirate’s stature as a regional and global hub for the coffee industry. Featuring twice the space of last year’s event, the 2023 exhibition offers a range of unique experiences and activities for coffee lovers. Focusing on the major trends in the coffee industry, World of Coffee Dubai 2023 will also provide industry representatives with exceptional opportunities to network with their peers.”

“This exhibition will support the trade, economic, and tourism sectors in the country and add to Dubai’s profile as a leading global destination for business, investment and tourism. The massive response the event has received from industry stakeholders from around the world reflects the confidence of the global community in Dubai role as a trading hub and a centre for coffee,” Al Hammadi added.

Dubai’s strategic location and its ability to provide world-class trade-enabling services make it a major hub that connects some of the globe’s major coffee producing nations with fast-growing, high-value consumer markets in the middle East and Europe. The Middle East & Africa coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent between 2022 and 2027 while the UAE coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent between 2021 and 2027.

Several leading international, regional and local brands will participate in World of Coffee Dubai 2023. Countries participating in the exhibition include Brazil, Greece, France, Colombia, Turkey, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Qatar, Panama, Oman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Georgia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bolivia, Belgium, Austria, China, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Visitors to World of Coffee Dubai 2023 will have the opportunity to participate in many unique events and activities including the Cupping Room, Brew Bar, and Roasters Village. Apart from workshops and lectures, the event will also feature a number of competitions including the UAE National Barista Championship, the Coffee Design Award and the Best New Product competition.

Set to be one of the biggest draws at the event, the Roasters Village will offer visitors the opportunity to interact with micro roasters. The event segment offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in coffee sourcing, handling, roasting, and brewing. Coffee connoisseurs will be able to sample coffee beverages from around the world.

The Cupping Room at the exhibition will offer visitors the opportunity to taste, assess and compare several varieties of coffee grinds to determine the product’s quality and potential. A total of 11 exhibitors will each showcase a unique bean, roasted bean, or technique.

One of the most engaging segments at the event, the Brew Bar offers a three-hour session for 35 coffee shops to display their selection of coffee, including French press, brewed, cold brew, Turkish, and traditional coffee. All coffee offerings will be prepared by hand for the guests to taste right away.

Prominent coffee industry specialists will share insightful information on the roasting, grinding, trading, marketing, and distribution of coffee at the lectures and workshops featured in the event. The free-to-attend sessions will discuss the latest trends and success stories from across the industry.

The industry's most inspirational designers will be honoured at the three-day Coffee Design Award ceremony to be held during the exhibition, in four categories – Vessels, Spaces, Packaging and Presentation. The UAE National Barista Championship also set to be held during the exhibition will see 12 of the best baristas in the nation compete for prizes based on the quality of their beverages, overall presentation, innovation, technical expertise, and cleanliness. The winner of the UAE championship will represent his country at the upcoming World Barista Championship in Athens. Another competition for ‘Best New Product’ will see high-quality coffee products contesting for awards in various categories, including ‘Coffee Accessories’, ‘Commercial Coffee Preparation and Serving Equipment’, ‘Consumer Coffee Preparation and Serving Equipment’, and ‘Open Class’.

The World of Coffee Dubai 2023 exhibition will be held on 11th and 12th January from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and on 13th January from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.