World 'Pencak Silat' Championship Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The 20th edition of the World "Pencak Silat" Championship, alongside the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship, kicked off on Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The championships, which will run until 22nd December, attract over 1,200 participants from 55 countries.
The World Championship is organised by the International Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with the General Authority for sports and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Participants will compete in a range of categories, including both artistic performances and combat matches, which feature defensive techniques, powerful strikes, and takedowns.
Competitions will be held for age groups ranging from 12 to 46 years.
Pencak Silat has grown in popularity worldwide. It is a key step towards the sport’s bid for inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, following its successful exhibition in the Paris 2024 Olympic and the 2022 World Pencak Championship in Malaysia.
The World Pencak Silat Championship is one of the premier events in the mixed martial arts world, attracting athletes from across the globe. Pencak Silat, which originated in Indonesia, has spread throughout Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.
Recent Stories
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orchestra3 minutes ago
-
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte48 minutes ago
-
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official1 hour ago
-
China's logistics sector shows robust growth1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 20242 hours ago
-
Japan foreign visitors top 33 million in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Hanoi cafe fire kills 11; police arrest suspect3 hours ago
-
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials11 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro11 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum11 hours ago
-
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE11 hours ago