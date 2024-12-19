World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The 20th edition of the World "Pencak Silat" Championship, alongside the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship, kicked off on Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The championships, which will run until 22nd December, attract over 1,200 participants from 55 countries.

The World Championship is organised by the International Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with the General Authority for sports and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Participants will compete in a range of categories, including both artistic performances and combat matches, which feature defensive techniques, powerful strikes, and takedowns.

Competitions will be held for age groups ranging from 12 to 46 years.

Pencak Silat has grown in popularity worldwide. It is a key step towards the sport’s bid for inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, following its successful exhibition in the Paris 2024 Olympic and the 2022 World Pencak Championship in Malaysia.

The World Pencak Silat Championship is one of the premier events in the mixed martial arts world, attracting athletes from across the globe. Pencak Silat, which originated in Indonesia, has spread throughout Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.