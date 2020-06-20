UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Refugee Day: UN Calls For Ending Conflict That Drives ‘appalling’ Displacement Numbers

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

World Refugee Day: UN calls for ending conflict that drives ‘appalling’ displacement numbers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has reminded countries of their fundamental obligation to protect the nearly 80 million people worldwide forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution and other crises.

In his message to mark World Refugee Day on Saturday, 20 June, the UN chief also praised those nations and communities hosting refugees and internally displaced people, often amid their own economic and security challenges.

"We owe these countries our thanks, our support and our investment," he said.

Global displacement is at a record high, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Thursday.

Figures reached 79.5 million in 2019, with 10 million people fleeing in the past year alone.

"On World Refugee Day, we pledge to do everything in our power to end the conflict and persecution that drive these appalling numbers," said Mr.

Guterres.

While refugees and internally displaced people are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary-General commended them for stepping up on the frontlines of response.

"From camps in Bangladesh to hospitals in Europe, refugees are working as nurses, doctors, scientists, teachers and in other essential roles, protecting themselves and giving back to the communities that host them," he said.

"On World Refugee Day, we thank refugees for their resourcefulness and determination to rebuild their own lives, and to improve the lives of those around them."

In a recent policy brief, Mr. Guterres urged governments to ensure "people on the move" are included in pandemic response and recovery.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh United Nations Europe June 2019 From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Secretary General Commends Member States’ Contri ..

32 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Holds Virtual Bilateral me ..

32 minutes ago

Update on Shoaib Malik travel plans

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Reopening of UAE economy: We are all in ..

45 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.