World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s famous ‘Cookery Corner’ in November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2023) Books have an uncanny ability to stir the reader's appetite, not just for knowledge but also for the vibrant array of world cultures, arts, traditions, and flavours. It's this voracious craving that makes the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) an unmissable event. SIBF aims to exceed visitors' expectations while whetting their appetite for exploration. This year, from November 1st to 12th at the Sharjah Expo Centre, the 42nd edition of SIBF will once again host their “Cookery Corner” which will serve up a smorgasbord of 45 live activities, with 11 culinary maestros representing 9 countries. It's an event that promises to satisfy not only your literary hunger but your culinary desires as well.

Within the heart of SIBF, the “Cookery Corner” programme serves as an exciting intersection between books and the culinary world, where distinguished chefs and cookbook authors from across the globe come together to share their wisdom and experiences.

This captivating initiative invites visitors to embark on a flavorful journey that transcends borders and contributes to cultural exchange and interhuman dialogue. It's a reminder that gastronomy serves as a vessel for cultural identity, history, and the legacy of nations worldwide, much like the stories told within the pages of books.

As South Korean is the Guest of Honour at this year’s festival, there will be an amazing selection of Korean chefs including Kim Kyeongmin, a culinary master based in the UAE, specialising in creating light and healthy dishes and renowned for her book ‘The Vegetable Table’. Another stand-out cookery maestro is Kim Joohyun, who facilitates classes about healthy Korean confectionery recipes and rice cakes, the roots of which lie in Korean traditional royal cuisine. Finally, the event will host Marianna Leivaditaki from Greece, who has dedicated her time to recipe development, food writing and storytelling.

The impressive roster of distinguished UK-based chefs participating in this year's edition includes Torie True, a seasoned food writer, home cook, and a cookery instructor specialising in Indian cuisine, boasting two decades of culinary expertise.

Also gracing the event is Sally Butcher, a multifaceted culinary professional who wears the hats of a chef, food writer, and the manager of the beloved corner-shop and restaurant, ‘Persepolis’. Additionally, Suresh Pillai, an Indian-born British chef and accomplished restaurateur, who gained nationwide recognition through his appearance on the British reality tv show MasterChef, and is renowned as the owner of the restaurant chain bearing his name, Restaurant Chef Pillai, will be a prominent presence at the event.

From Canada, SIBF will welcome Suzanne Husseni, who has been featured on shows such as Top Chef middle East. She is the author of bestselling cookbooks ‘When Suzanne Cooks’ and ‘Modern Flavours of Arabia’. Besides, the book fair will host chef Yohanis Gebreyesus from Ethiopia. His education in hotel management & culinary arts and his experience in California, USA, and Lyon, France, helped him develop a purpose-driven passion for fine-dining. From Lebanon, Barbara Massaad, a renowned Lebanese cookbook author, photographer, and culinary enthusiast known for her passionate exploration of Middle Eastern cuisine and culture, will join the event.

The Cookery Corner will also host Irina George from Romania, a James Beard Award winner, and author of ‘Carpathia, food from the heart of Romania’ which was shortlisted by the UK Guild of Food Writers for the Best International Cookbook Award. Among the many notable guests is Krish Ashok from India, the author of the Amazon best-seller ‘Masala Lab: The Science of Indian cooking’, published by Penguin Random House.

At the 42nd edition of SIBF, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase top-selling cookbooks featuring a diverse array of global food and dessert recipes. Even more enticing, they can also personally engage with the accomplished chefs participating in the event, obtaining signed copies of these culinary masterpieces.

